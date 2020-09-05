ORLANDO, Fla. — Still missing some of your favorite park foods? Well, Disney Parks has your back releasing its "Grey Stuff" recipe for you to try at home.

Disney Parks Blog shared the steps in it's the latest string of recipe releases since the parks closed in March due to COVID-19.

Now, you can try your hand at the seven ingredient "Beauty and the Beast" inspired dessert:

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups cold whole milk

1 (3.4 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix

15 chocolate sandwich cookies

1 (8 ounce) container whipped topping, thawed

3 tablespoons instant chocolate pudding mix

12 scalloped sugar cookies

Edible sugar pearls

Directions:

Pour milk into a large mixing bowl. Add instant vanilla pudding mix and whisk for 2 minutes until smooth and slightly thickened. Place in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours, until firm. Place chocolate sandwich cookies in the food processor and pulse until puréed. Fold puréed cookies into pudding mix. Stir until fully mixed. Add whipped topping and instant chocolate pudding. Stir until fully mixed. Place in refrigerator and chill for one hour. Spoon grey stuff into a piping bag fitted with the desired tip. Pipe grey stuff onto cookies. Top with sugar pearls.

Want to add the recipe to your at-home cookbook? A printable version can be found here.

