Drive-thru food giveaway happening Tuesday in Robstown

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is continuing its mission of distributing free food to families that need it most.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — There's another chance for the community to receive free food courtesy of the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Tomorrow, Feb. 23, the CBFB will be hosting a drive-thru giveaway at the Robstown County Park.

Location : 415 Mainer Road, Robstown, TX.

: 415 Mainer Road, Robstown, TX. Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The food bank is asking that residents do not arrive before 11 a.m.

Since the artic blast devastated most of Texas, including the Coastal Bend, the food bank has distributed thousands of meals.

"We have milk; we have some bread; we have an assortment of a dairy box which also includes some meat in it and produce and cheese," said Micaela Stewart with the food bank.

Stewart said she wants to remind people to be patient. At previous events, several residents would line up hours before the starting time which can overwhelm the people that help the distribution run smoothly.

"For safety reasons, we don't want to put a bigger workload on the Corpus Christi Police Department. They already do enough for us, and we want to do the best that we can to help them out as well," said Stewart.

She added that if there are any kind of traffic problems, or issues at all, the distribution site could put a stop to future events at their location.

"Property owners are volunteering this location for us. We don't want to lose that privilege."

Organizers with the food bank said they understand that rural areas are in need of meal distributions and since that is still in the works, they want to remind the Coastal Bend that there are other options.

"We still do have food pantries available in every zip code area throughout the city and throughout area 11 counties service area."

Stewart added that for those who would like to help this cause, volunteers and donations are always accepted. $1 can provide four meals.

