Dunkin' Donuts offers free donut with purchase on National Donut Day 🍩

National Donut Day is Friday, June 4.

SAN ANTONIO — To celebrate National Donut Day, Dunkin' Donuts is offering customers in San Antonio a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any drink.

Some of the classic donut options Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly-filled and more.

Dunkin' Donuts also said they are launching a National Donut Day collection featuring fashion pieces with... donuts!

Dunkin' said the collection will be available at 12 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 3, exclusively at shopdunkin.com.

Donut devotees are also encouraged to follow Dunkin’ on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to National Donut Day for special content for donut fans, celebrating the fun and excitement donuts uniquely inspire.

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June, Dunkin' said.