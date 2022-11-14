Eat Mor Chikin, Flour Bluff! Chick-fil-A sets opening day for this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The wait is almost over! Flour Bluff's first Chick-fil-A location is set to open on Nov. 17 at 6:30 a.m.
The new location is at S. Padre Island Dr. and Flour Bluff Dr. and is equipped with the newest features for a great experience.
Instead of a drive-thru window, this location will use full size doors "to personally meet you at your vehicle with your order."
The Flour Bluff Chick-fil-A Facebook page shared a sneak peak of what the dining room looks like and said they cannot wait to welcome guests starting Thursday.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 'It was everything': Corpus Christi native speaks about filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Corpus Christi sold its water to Exxon, gambling on desalination. So far, it is losing the bet.
- Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall comes to Kingsville Nov. 10-13
- Mi Gente: CC photographer helped NASA bring photos of the moon to the public
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.