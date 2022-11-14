Eat Mor Chikin, Flour Bluff! Chick-fil-A sets opening day for this week

On Thursday, Nov. 17, Flour Bluff's first Chick-fil-A will be open to eager customers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The wait is almost over! Flour Bluff's first Chick-fil-A location is set to open on Nov. 17 at 6:30 a.m.

The new location is at S. Padre Island Dr. and Flour Bluff Dr. and is equipped with the newest features for a great experience.

Instead of a drive-thru window, this location will use full size doors "to personally meet you at your vehicle with your order."

Just one week away! We open next Thursday, November 17 at 6:30am ☀️ Posted by Chick-fil-A Flour Bluff on Thursday, November 10, 2022

The Flour Bluff Chick-fil-A Facebook page shared a sneak peak of what the dining room looks like and said they cannot wait to welcome guests starting Thursday.

