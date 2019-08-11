CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Annual Jewish Food Festival is back!

The Congregation Beth Israel will be hosting the largest Jewish Food Festival in the entire Coastal Bend.

The event will have way more than just food, so expect two days of endless fun.

How does this sound? Eating delicious food while raising money for the community...at the same time. Online, there will be a silent auction with high end items such as purses from Tory Burch and Gucci. For information on how to get your hands on these items head over to auction website here.

This family friendly event will have entertainment for everyone! The "Hottest Yiddish band from Austin" also known as Los Klezmeros will be in attendence on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Mr. E. The Mystery Magic Clown alongside with face painters will be on deck and ready to roll.