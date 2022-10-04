Flavors of the Coastal Bend gives a taste of local cuisine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday, the Coastal Bend Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association is hosting 'Flavors of the Coastal Bend'.
The evening will include tastings from several area restaurants, bakeries, and caterers.
It will take place Monday, Apr. 11 at the Port Royal Ocean Resort, 6317 State Highway 361, in Port Aransas from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Tickets are $75 per person.
You can register on their website www.txrestaurant.org/events/flavors-coastal-bend.
