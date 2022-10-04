Flavors of the Coastal Bend gives a taste of local cuisine

The Texas Restaurant Association is hosting 'Flavors of the Coastal Bend', a food tasting featuring several local restaurants, bakeries, and caterers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday, the Coastal Bend Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association is hosting 'Flavors of the Coastal Bend'.

The evening will include tastings from several area restaurants, bakeries, and caterers.

It will take place Monday, Apr. 11 at the Port Royal Ocean Resort, 6317 State Highway 361, in Port Aransas from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person.

You can register on their website www.txrestaurant.org/events/flavors-coastal-bend.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.