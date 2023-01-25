FREE TACOS! Favor's 'Chief Taco Officer' giving away breakfast tacos in Corpus Christi Wednesday morning

Wednesday morning, Corpus Christi residents can get two free breakfast tacos each at Chaco's Tacos from 8-11 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All you have to say is "free tacos" and (most) Texans will come running.

Wednesday morning, Corpus Christi residents can get two free breakfast tacos each at Chaco's Tacos from 8-11 a.m.

Favor Delivery's Chief Taco Officer, Chris Flores, has teamed up with taqueria's across Texas to give away some breakfast goodness.

There is no purchase necessary. Chacho's Tacos is located at 3700 Ayers St.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.