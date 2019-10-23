HOUSTON — Well, that didn't take long!

Just three pitches into the 2019 World Series, Nationals shortstop Trea Turner became America's "Taco Hero."

Turner earned everyone in the world a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell by stealing second base.

After reaching on an infield single on the second pitch of the game, Turner swiped second on Gerrit Cole's first pitch to Adam Eaton.

It's the seventh "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" promotion.

Turner didn't end up scoring in the first inning, but the Nationals did beat the Astros 5-4 in Game 1 of the Fall Classic.

The free tacos will be available at participating restaurants on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also order online or the app all day to claim the freebie.

Here's a list of the past Taco Heroes:

Mookie Betts

Cameron Maybin

Jacoby Ellsbury

Jason Bartlett

Ángel Pagán

Lorenzo Cain

Francisco Lindor

RELATED: How the (recent) Astros have fared after losing Game 1 in playoff matchups

RELATED: Juan Soto's HR ball retrieved from Minute Maid train tracks, headed to the Hall of Fame

RELATED: Astros' comeback falls just short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series