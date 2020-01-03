TEXAS, USA — You've probably heard of a gender reveal cake with the typical pink or blue filling on the inside. But apparently, gender reveal lasagna is also a thing.

Actually, after doing at least 45 minutes of research on this topic, gender reveal lasagna has existed for over a year.

If you search #lasagnareveal on social media, all we can say is that you will not be disappointed.

Maybe we're late to the party, literally, by not knowing about this creation. But if you're like us and had no clue that gender reveal lasagna existed, you can visit Villa Italian Restaurant's website to check it out.

The New Jersey restaurant says they can ship the lasagna all over the US. But when it comes to shipping to Texas, the cities listed include:

Arlington

Austin

Cedar Park

Corpus Christi

Cypress

Fort Worth

Houston

Katy

McAllen

Mercedes

Round Rock

San Marcos

The Woodlands

"Available now, the Gender Reveal Lasagna Catering Package features one cheese lasagna with a secret pink or blue interior, a tray of Villa Italian Kitchen’s famed garlic rolls and a choice of either a garden, Caesar or Greek salad for just $139.99," the website says.

