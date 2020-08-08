Happy birthday, Whataburger! Texas-born burger chain celebrates 70 years

To commemorate seven decades, Whataburger is offering free burgers through Sunday with the purchase of another burger.

TEXAS, USA — It's somebody's birthday!

Whataburger, the popular Texas-born burger chain, is celebrating its 70th birthday Saturday.

To commemorate seven decades, Whataburger is offering free burgers through Sunday with the purchase of another burger.

The offer is redeemable by using the Whataburger app or by ordering online and the limit is one offer per customer.

The very first Whataburger was opened on Aug. 8, 1950 in a portable metal building in Corpus Christi, Texas by founder Harmon Dobson.

Since then the fast-food chain has warmed the hearts and taste buds of millions who can't get enough of the classic Whataburger with cheese or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit sandwich.

"Through it all, you have been with us. Thank you, Whataburger guest, for being by our orange-and-white striped side. It has been our honor to be your hometown Whataburger," the company posted to its website.

Whataburger CEO Ed Nelson shared his thanks and said the company is taking the next steps to meet the needs of the next generation of Whataburger fans, all while still holding true to the things that matter to the longtime customers.

"We can’t wait to celebrate in person when the time is right," said Nelson.

On Wednesday, Whataburger debuted its first-ever food truck at a drive-thru event to show appreciation for San Antonio teachers.

The 36-foot truck features 24 feet of cooking space powered by a 30,000-watt generator. Whataburger says this is the same kind of burger-making capacity as a brick-and-mortar restaurant itself.