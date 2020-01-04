CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This morning H-E-B delivered two truckloads of food to the Coastal Bend Food Bank. One of those trucks containing meat, the other bread.

It's part of the company's effort to support communities all over Texas that have been affected by COVID-19.

In all, 24 truckloads containing a half million meals were delivered to 13 food banks all across Texas.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: