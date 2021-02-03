H-E-B stops product limits after restrictions from aftermath of severe winter weather

The huge grocery chain shared the good news Tuesday, saying their supply chain team's tireless work is the reason customers aren't limited anymore.

SAN ANTONIO — Need several gallons of milk? Go right ahead – maybe you can help a neighbor by getting an extra one the next time you're at H-E-B.

That's because the huge Texas grocery chain dropped their product limitations that were put into place after last month's severe weather left store shelves empty and made it challenging to get them restocked as fast as usual.

KENS 5 reached out to H-E-B and their spokesperson, Julie Bedingfield, confirmed the good news.

"It is a great accomplishment by H-E-B’s strong procurement and supply chain team and their tireless work to help stabilize the food supply chain for Texas," she said. "While we do not anticipate product limits in the near future, we can put them in place at any time if we feel the need to protect supply for our customers."

H-E-B announced Wednesday that it's donating $1 million to help support 18 food banks across the state of Texas. As of last week, H-E-B already delivered 23 truckloads of food and about $100,000 in Meal Simple meals to food banks.

H-E-B works directly with food banks that are affiliated with Feeding Texas, a member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization.

In the spirit of Texans helping Texans, H-E-B also launched a donation campaign online and in all of its stores.

You can donate online here or pay donate $1, $3 or $5 at the register.

All donated funds will support Texas food banks affiliated with Feeding Texas.