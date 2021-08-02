House of Rock dishes out pizzas for Super Bowl 55

Owner Casey Lain says they’ve been getting boxes ready and stocking up on drinks behind the bar.

Many restaurants across town have certainly been preparing for the football crowds today.

The local pizzeria and music venue 'house of rock' has been busy dishing out pizzas to those stopping by.



Owner Casey Lane says they've been getting boxes ready and stocking up on drinks behind the bar.



Lane say days like Sunday help bring in some much-needed business.

“Especially with COVID last year, were trying to recognize any opportunity we have,” said Lane. “This kind of kicks off this weekend, of course we have valentines next week, there’s a whole pizza day on the ninth so this weekend kind of kicks off a busy month for us.”

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.