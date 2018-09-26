This light, fluffy, and oh so sweet cake is always a crowd pleaser! It's great for dessert of a sweet breakfast treat with your coffee.

Serves 4-6

Toffee sauce ingredients:

6 tbsp (¾ stick) unsalted butter, softened

½ cup (90 g) dark brown sugar

¼ cup (45 g) light brown sugar

1½ (350 mL) cups heavy cream

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract

Whipped cream ingredients:

⅔ cup (160 mL) heavy cream

¼ cup (50 g) granulated sugar

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract

Pound cake ingredients:

1 store-bought pound cake, cut into 1 inch (2.5 cm) slices

½ cup (60 g) pecans, chopped

How to make Toffee Pecan Caramel Pound Cake:

Place butter in a medium saucepan and melt over medium heat. Stir in sugars and simmer for 5 minutes. Add heavy cream and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Once the mixture has thickened, stir in vanilla, remove from heat and allow to slightly cool.

While the toffee sauce cools, make the whipped cream. Place cream into a mixing bowl.

Whip cream using an electric hand mixer until the mixture becomes frothy. Add the sugar and continue to beat, until stiff peaks form. Fold in the vanilla until fully incorporated.

To assemble: Place a slice or two of pound cake onto a plate and top with a drizzle of toffee sauce followed by whipped cream, more toffee sauce and finally and sprinkle of pecans. Serve.

