Howie's Premium Subs serving up recognition for veterans and teachers in the Coastal Bend

It was a wild ride that brought Bobbie Howard to Corpus Christi, but once he found the area, he knew it was the place for him.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From the sweets shakes, to the tastiest subs on the block; Howie's Premium Subs is the latest family-owned business to hit Moore Plaza in Corpus Christi. The business didn't start here, it actually started in Colorado.

"We opened up in a food truck. In 2019, we were doing well, so we opened in a restaurant with a full-service steak house and a bar. Our grand opening was March 14th and that's when they shut everything down," said Bobby Howard, the founder and owner of 'Howie's Premium Subs'.

Bobby and his family are not from Corpus. They're from the Alabama area. It wasn't until Bobby joined the military in Corpus, then it became home, but only for a little while.

"In 1991, I was stationed here at the Naval Air Station. I was the hospital coreman, I worked in the surgery clinic at the hospital. I loved it. Used to go into town all the time. I just fell in love with it here! While I was in the Navy, I just kept trying to get back, get back, get back, but they had no use for me here. In the Navy, it's 'needs of the Navy' so they sent me where they needed me and it wasn't here," said Bobby.

finally, they ended up in Colorado, but weren't huge fans of 10-month cold weather spells. It was time for a change.

"My wife and I really don't want to be in the snow any longer, so we were like 'where do we want to go?' and I said, 'Corpus Christi,'" he added.

After making the decision to move to move south, Bobby needed more hands than just his and his wife's, so he made a call to his daughter Jessica, who was living in Maryland at the time.

"My dad said he needed some help when COVID started, and I said 'I'm down! I'm going to help you out' and we were looking for places where my husband can work as well and Texas is a really job place for a job and he said, 'let's go to Corpus!' and i said okay let's go!" said Jessica Howard-Mowdy, Bobby's daughter and General Manager of the business.

Jessica had a full-time job working in prison psychology and Bobby and his wife were full-time in Colorado. But now, Howie's Premium Subs in Corpus Christi is where the heart is. After serving four active years with 10 years in the reserves Bobby is a full-time business owner and high school teacher at Moody.

"Here, I teach Government and Economics and one class of English," Bobby added.

Busy, but thankful to serve the community. Bobby has a deeper mission for his sub shop.

"I found two organizations that I want to contribute to. One is a women's veterans' organization and the second one helps homeless veterans and so we want to find ways to help with funds"

Veterans, first responders and teachers get a discount at Howie's premium subs...they're open all week from 10am to 9pm.

