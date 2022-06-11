L'cha-yum! The 37th Annual Jewish Food Festival returns with food, fashion and fun for all

Marcus Lozano, in partnership with the Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood, joined us live to dish on everything there is to know about the 37th Annual Jewish Food Festival.

"You have no idea how stoked we all are... how much love is going into every cabbage roll, matzah ball and gallon of split-pea soup," Lozano said. "Everything has been well-thought of and has been done with love, and we absolutely cannot wait to share that with you all."