SAN ANTONIO — Most of us are spending a lot more time at home than we're used to these days.
With that being said, you may be looking to take on a new hobby, such as gardening, knitting... or perhaps baking.
If you find yourself looking for a new recipe to try, KENS 5 photojournalist Mat Gaskins decided to share his top-secret, sought-after, highly-coveted recipe for banana bread, and trust us when we say you're going to want to give it a try.
(Side note: Whenever Mat brings in a loaf of this banana bread into the newsroom, it's gone in an hour!)
Mat's Banana Bread recipe
Ingredients
- ½ Cup Chopped Walnuts
- 1 ¼ Cup Flour
- 1 Teaspoon Baking Soda
- ½ Teaspoon Cinnamon
- ½ Teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 1 Cup Sugar
- 2 Eggs
- ½ Cup Coconut Oil
- 1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
- 3 Bananas
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Lightly toast walnuts in a skillet, then chop them to the desired size.
- Peel and mash bananas. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, combine sugar, eggs and coconut oil. Beat until smooth.
- Add bananas and stir to combine.
- Add in dry ingredients and beat to combine.
- Stir in chopped walnuts.
- Spray bread pan with cooking spray, pour in the dough mixture.
- Bake one rack below center for 50 to 60 minutes.
- Let the loaf cool before turning out.
- Enjoy!
RELATED: Homemade bread brightens the day of unsuspecting neighbors
RELATED: BRUNCH BRIGADE | Unique baking process creates incomparable breads and pan dulce
RELATED: Teen’s cupcakery more than sweet ambition | Kids Who Make SA Great
RELATED: At 11, he started a baking company that gives free desserts to people in need