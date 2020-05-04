SAN ANTONIO — Most of us are spending a lot more time at home than we're used to these days.

With that being said, you may be looking to take on a new hobby, such as gardening, knitting... or perhaps baking.

If you find yourself looking for a new recipe to try, KENS 5 photojournalist Mat Gaskins decided to share his top-secret, sought-after, highly-coveted recipe for banana bread, and trust us when we say you're going to want to give it a try.

(Side note: Whenever Mat brings in a loaf of this banana bread into the newsroom, it's gone in an hour!)

Mat's Banana Bread recipe

Ingredients

½ Cup Chopped Walnuts

1 ¼ Cup Flour

1 Teaspoon Baking Soda

½ Teaspoon Cinnamon

½ Teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 Cup Sugar

2 Eggs

½ Cup Coconut Oil

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

3 Bananas

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly toast walnuts in a skillet, then chop them to the desired size.

Peel and mash bananas. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, combine sugar, eggs and coconut oil. Beat until smooth.

Add bananas and stir to combine.

Add in dry ingredients and beat to combine.

Stir in chopped walnuts.

Spray bread pan with cooking spray, pour in the dough mixture.

Bake one rack below center for 50 to 60 minutes.

Let the loaf cool before turning out.

Enjoy!

