Latin Cuisine: La Tequila Jalisco Mexican Restaurant

This new restaurant has only been open for about 9 months and features delights from the Jesus Maria region of Jalisco.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the newest Mexican restaurants in town wants you to stop by and taste the flavors of Jesus Maria in Jalisco.

Our First Edition crew stopped by La Tequila Jalisco Mexican Restaurant on Weber and SPID for brunch to see what's cookin' in their kitchen.

La Tequila Jalisco Mexican Restaurant has a wall filled with top shelf – you guessed it – tequila! An obvious draw for those who love agave.

But what's sizzling in the kitchen is sure to fire up your taste buds and other senses.

Let's start with brunch.

Two items on the menu might be hard to find anywhere else in the Coastal Bend.

First is the torta ahogada: a French baguette filled with carnitas and beans, dipped in a special tomato sauce.

Second is the avocado and bacon toast: two slices of larger-than-life toast, each slice lightly sauteed, then topped with avocado and thick slices of tomato and bacon.

And as for sweet eats... don't even get us started on the tres leches French toast!

For lunch, we had to try the beef parrillada.

But La Tequila’s parrillada isn’t any old recipe – theirs features specialty meat that does not sit around waiting to be ordered. The owner says he gets multiple deliveries a week to keep everything super fresh.

Artwork inside features artists from Jesus Maria, an area of Jalisco that is part of what is called “the golden triangle” of tequila production.

Being the upstanding on-the-clock employees we are, we resisted the urge to quench our thirst with their famous tequila and settled for a round of Abuelita's hot chocolate, fresh off their long selection of coffee beverages.

Although they’ve only been around for about nine months, La Tequila’s weekend mariachis and regional Mexican fare make for a promising welcome to anyone new to la cultura mexicana.

You'll find them here.

