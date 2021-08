And for those who want even more heat, there's a limited edition clothing line.

TEXAS, USA — For those who like to snack and sip on the wild side, this one's a 'dew-zy.'

Mountain Dew teamed up with Cheetos for a soda mashup with a kick. The 'Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot' will be available for purchase online starting the week of Aug. 30.

And for those who want even more heat, there's a limited edition clothing line collection inspired by the taste bud twist.

