Deals in Corpus Christi for National Cheeseburger Day

Burgers for a penny? One chain is doing the most on National Cheeseburger Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A burger for under a dollar? It is almost unheard of in 2023... but South Texans can take advantage of several deals on National Cheeseburger Day Monday.

Here's where to go to get the best deals on Sept. 18.

McDonald's

According to ABC News, McDonald's is offering a double cheeseburger for only 50 cents. The only catch is that you'll have to order through the McDonald's app to cash in on the deal. You can only get the deal on Sept. 18.

Wendy's

Economically speaking, there might not be a way to beat what Wendy's is offering. A company spokesperson said, that from Sept. 18 through Sept. 22, guests can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase for 1 cent. The offer has to be redeemed at participating stores in the Wendy's app or website. To cash in, check out the "Offers" section in the app rewards store or on the website.

Applebee's

On Sept. 18, Applebee's is offering classic fries with your choice of any of their classic burgers for just $8.99. The offer is available when you order online, on the app, or via dine-in.

Burger King

Burger King is also giving away a free cheeseburger with a purchase equaling $1 or more for Royal Perks members. It's actually part of "Perks Week" which offers deals for the rest of this week.

Dairy Queen

For National Cheeseburger Day, Dairy Queen customers can get a free single Original Cheeseburger with any order of $1 or more. The offer is available in the Dairy Queen app and limited to one per customer. Luckily, you can use it in the app or in the restaurant at participating locations.