Palenque Grill coming to La Palmera Mall, other branch location set to open near Staples Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents will have new options to choose from at the La Palmera Mall.

The popular shopping site is set to house its very own Palenque Grill, which will be built near the Dave & Buster's.

Residents who want to get their tacos to go can venture to the 4,500 square-foot Taco Palenque that will be located next to the Firestone on Staples Street.

Construction on both locations will begin immediately.

