PHAT Keto Co. serves up perfect party treats for the carb-conscious consumer

A local business that kicked off in 2019, Phat Keto Co. has all the snacks you'll need for the big game tomorrow!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Need a new recipe for the big game tomorrow? Well check out these carb-conscious options with PHAT Keto Co.

They're a local business who have been around since 2019, and they specialize in fixing up custom keto-based food.

Chef Jennifer Pena says many of the recipes are perfect for any party this weekend. Their most popular items include the chicken crust pizza, low-carb chicken wings, and chicken quesadillas.

"These are a lot of our popular items, you know for anybody for any Super Bowl. This is always a go to. The quesadillas are really simple to make plus it's a lot of stuff that you can do at home."

They're located on Alameda street, and there are plans to expand to different locations around the Coastal Bend.

