Expanding and rebranding: Popular kolache spot in downtown Corpus Christi getting new name, new location and new menu

Comanche Corner Café is on the cusp of growth and expansion after three years of opening.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October 15 marks the end of Hispanic heritage Month. In light of this, there is one local Hispanic business owner feeling gratitude as she enters a new era for her business.

Ricci Neer grew up learning how to "measure with her heart" from her grandma. She shared a story of a time when she was a kid and would always try to pick at her grandmas ingredients as she made holiday tamales. All of the skills of learning how to cook around different cultures is paying off now.

"October 16 will be the day that I signed the lease for this this property," said Neer, the owner of Comanche Corner Café.

In three years time, Neer underwent a long stretch of uncertainty; from opening a new business to pandemic challenges.

"It was very, very scary starting in March of 2020 and there was a few times I didn't think we'd make it," said Neer. "And you know, we really didn't have any equipment."

With only five bread machines, Neer said she would have to come in every morning and make each individual batch of dough. That was before they were gifted a more commercial type of mixer.

"Very bumpy at the very beginning because the demand was pretty high and our abilities were very small," said Neer.

The growth over the years, however, is everything Neer could've hoped for and has led her to take on the next big step.

"I'm hoping that all the delicious smells and delicious food will just captivate everyone to just hop a little bit further over and get them over there," said Neer.

Comanche Corner Café will move to a new location with a new name. "Taste at 555" will be the name of the new spot. It'll be located in the food court in the lower levels of the 555 North Carancahua building.

"We'll be adding some new, more soups and we'll be adding other things," said Neer. "Soups right now with the holidays, it's going to be really great. We'll have the chicken pozole that I love to make for the holidays and we'll be expanding our drink offerings," said Neer.

Aside from the menu additions, Neer said she's hoping to offer even more. Her example was classes on Saturdays, which would allow people to come in and make their own kolaches to take home.

"It's a whole completely different rebranding and so, it's a new day," said Neer.

Sitting outside of the little red building on the corner of Comanche Street, Neer said it felt bittersweet, but moving forward she'll be able to offer even more to Coastal Bend residents.

"I know it's for the best, it's gonna be for the best," said Neer.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.