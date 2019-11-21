Our friends at Kowalski's are sharing a delicious vegan friendly recipe.

SERVES 6

INGREDIENTS

1 head cauliflower

¼ cup Kowalski's Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ cup Kowalski's Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

2 tsp. granulated garlic

1 ¼ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns

½ tsp. turmeric

1 lemon, sliced ¼" thick

- Rosemary Gremolata and Pistachio Mousse, for serving, if desired

DIRECTIONS

Remove leaves and stem from cauliflower, leaving enough stem to keep the head from falling apart while allowing it to sit flat; set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, juice and spices (through turmeric). Using a basting brush, evenly coat the bottom (stem side) of the cauliflower with oil mixture. Place cauliflower, stem side down, on a parchment-lined baking sheet; coat cauliflower evenly with remaining oil. Place lemon slices on the baking sheet with cauliflower; toss gently with oil that has dripped onto the pan. Bake in a preheated 425° oven for 25 min. Rotate pan 180°; bake until cauliflower is very dark golden-brown and fork-tender (about 25 min. more). Garnish with Rosemary Gremolata and serve with Pistachio Mousse, if desired.

