Gameday Grilling: Dry rub ribs!

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make some sweet and spicy dry rub ribs that will impress all your friends.
Ingredients:
- Baby back ribs
- Black pepper
- Onion powder
- Creole seasoning
- Mesquite marinade packets (two per rack)
- Olive oil (to mix with marinade packets)
- Apple juice
- Brown sugar
Instructions:
- Remove silver skin membrane from the bone side of the ribs.
- Season both sides with black pepper, onion powder and Creole seasoning.
- Marinate overnight in two packs of mesquite marinade, using the directions on the packaging (McCormick Grill Mates is my brand of choice). GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: Divide the rack of ribs in half so you can fit the meat and marinade in one gallon-sized storage bag.
- Smoke the ribs between 170 F and 200 F for four to five hours.
- Wrap the ribs in foil with butter and apple juice (about 1/4 cup juice per half rack).
- Raise the grill temperature to 350 F before returning meat to the grill.
- Allow internal temperature to hit 203 F (this step usually takes about 45 minutes).
- Take the ribs out of the foil and apply a little more Creole seasoning and some brown sugar.
- Return the ribs to the grill for five to 10 minutes with the meat side down, followed by five to 10 minutes with the meat side up.
- Allow them to rest for 10 to 20 minutes away from the heat.
- Enjoy!
Share your results:
Take pictures or videos of your food, and send them my way on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@JeffJonesSports).