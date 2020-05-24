CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fried banana split is a simple, sweet treat for the family to try. You can even get your kids to join in on the fun!



You will need six main ingredients for this quick, delicious snack:



1 tablespoon of cinnamon

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 peeled banana, cut in fours.

1 tablespoon of butter

1 handful of chocolate chips

Vanilla Ice Cream

1 handful of walnuts



Using a small frying pan, turn the stove on medium heat. After your pan heats up for a few minutes, add your butter. Next, add the four pieces of peeled banana into your frying pan.



Next, you can sprinkle a little bit of your brown sugar and cinnamon on top of the bananas. Fry each side until golden brown (should be about four minutes on each side).



Then, add the fried bananas to a bowl of vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt.



Last, top the ice cream and fried bananas with chocolate chips and walnuts. You will have yourself a treat similar to a Crème Brûlée. You may also top your banana and ice cream with strawberries or other toppings that you like.

Grilled Banana Split! Posted by Coastal Bend Food Bank on Friday, May 22, 2020

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: