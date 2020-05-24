CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fried banana split is a simple, sweet treat for the family to try. You can even get your kids to join in on the fun!
You will need six main ingredients for this quick, delicious snack:
1 tablespoon of cinnamon
1 tablespoon of brown sugar
1 peeled banana, cut in fours.
1 tablespoon of butter
1 handful of chocolate chips
Vanilla Ice Cream
1 handful of walnuts
Using a small frying pan, turn the stove on medium heat. After your pan heats up for a few minutes, add your butter.
- Next, add the four pieces of peeled banana into your frying pan.
- Next, you can sprinkle a little bit of your brown sugar and cinnamon on top of the bananas. Fry each side until golden brown (should be about four minutes on each side).
- Then, add the fried bananas to a bowl of vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt.
- Last, top the ice cream and fried bananas with chocolate chips and walnuts. You will have yourself a treat similar to a Crème Brûlée. You may also top your banana and ice cream with strawberries or other toppings that you like.
