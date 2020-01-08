x
recipes

Gameday Grilling: Beer can chicken!

Learn how to make a whole chicken with a little help from a beer

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make a moist whole chicken that will impress all your friends. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole chicken
  • Lemon pepper
  • Cajun seasoning
  • Olive oil
  • Butter
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 jalapeno
  • 1/2 can of beer

Instructions:

  1. Remove giblets/organs that come inside the chicken, then rinse chicken and pat dry.
  2. Brush the chicken with olive oil, all over.
  3. Season chicken inside and out with lemon pepper and cajun seasoning.
  4. Inject breasts – and other parts, if wanted – with a mix of melted butter and cajun seasoning.
  5. Put a few jalapeno slices and lemon wedges inside the chicken.
  6. Slide the chicken onto a half-full can of beer (or soda). GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: a "chicken throne" helps stabilize the chicken and beer, and can be purchased for less than $10 at most grocery stores.
  7. Smoke chicken at 350 F until the internal temperature of the breasts hits 170 F (about an hour and 15 minuets).
  8. Let the chicken rest away from heat for 20 minuets.
  9. Remove the beer can, carve and enjoy!

