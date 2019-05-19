Kenny’s Cooler

Ingredients:

- 1.25 oz. of Blue Chair Bay Coconut rum

- .75oz Peach Schnapps

-.5oz Blue Curacao

- 6oz or half a can of Minute Maid Lemonade.

Shake all ingredients. Once mixed, pour over ice. Enjoy!

Legendary Ribs AT HOME

Start With The Right Product

At Texas Roadhouse we use only American grown product. USDA #1 inspected fresh domestic Pork Loin Back Ribs. Starting with the right product will give you a Legendary result. We will show you how to make the best ribs possible with the equipment available in an average home kitchen. Just remember that most home kitchens do not have the equipment we have in our restaurant, and the product may differ some from our fall-off-the-bone ribs.

STEP ONE: Seasoning,

• In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of Liquid Smoke.

• Mix well.

• Take Ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning (we have our seasoning for sale online at TexasRoadhouse.com) and thoroughly coat each of the Ribs.

• Place Ribs in the pan.

STEP TWO: Cooking

• Place pans in 350 F oven and bake slowly until done; about 3 hours.

• Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat. At this point, remove from the oven.

STEP THREE: Grilling

• Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for re-heating and basting the Ribs.

• Pre-heat grill.

• Brush and season the grill before use.

• Place the Rack of Ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.

• Heat until sizzling hot.

• Turn Ribs over and baste the underside of the Ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.

• Baste the top.

• Turn the Ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.

• Serve to your guests and accept their complements graciously!!!

Legendary Grilled Shrimp

Ingredients

Skewers (metal or wood)

griddle or non-stick pan

tongs

ladle

seasoning shaker

gloves

Preparation:

Try these options or create your own seasoning:

1. Old Bay

2. Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion Powder

Compound Butter:

1. Lemon Pepper Butter (fresh lemon juice, black pepper and whipped butter)

2. Garlic Butter (chopped garlic, onion powder and whipped butter)

Step 1 – Prepare Shrimp

If using frozen shrimp, thaw them first.

Using desired size shrimp, place them on a flat surface with tails facing the same direction

Run skewer through each shrimp ensuring they are as flat as possible and slightly separated (This will ensure even cooking)

Once all shrimp are skewered, season the shrimp evenly using a shaker (This will ensure even seasoning and flavor)

Step 2 – Cook Shrimp

Place ½ of melted butter per skewer on griddle or non-stick pan

Place skewered shrimp on griddle (repeat for each skewer)

Cook for approximately 2 minutes

Using tongs turn all skewers over

Once turned ladle ½ oz compound butter over each skewer

Cook for approximately another 2 minutes or until shrimp are done (shrimp should be firm and slightly white in color; not translucent)

Step 3 – Serve Shrimp