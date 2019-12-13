GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s holiday party season but not everyone is looking to drink hundreds of calories in liquor or consume too much alcohol.

Sarah Lang, personal chef from A Simple Kitchen is here to show us a few festive, fun and healthy holiday "mocktails." And if you like a little booze in your beverage, don’t sweat it – you can add it!

Pomegranate Berry Fizz

Serving size: 1 drink

Ingredients:

6 fresh mint leaves

Juice from ½ lime

1 T. Pomegranate Seeds

½ cup Pomegranate Juice

6 oz. berry flavored water

¼ cup club soda

Directions:

In a shaker muddle fresh mint with pomegranate seeds and lime juice. Top with berry water and pomegranate juice. Add a scoop of ice and shake for 20 seconds. Strain into a champagne flute or martini glass. Top off with club soda, and garnish with pomegranate seeds. To make it a Cocktail : Add a shot of vodka or replace the club soda with sparkling wine.

Lemon Thyme Bees Knees

Serving size: 1 drink

Ingredients:

½ cup honey

2 sprigs fresh thyme

Juice from ½ Lemon

6 oz. lemon flavored water

Recipe:

To make honey-thyme simple syrup: Combine equal parts honey and water in a small saucepan. Add 2 sprigs of thyme. Bring to a boil, stir, and remove from heat. Cool to room temperature. Remove thyme and discard. Fill a shaker with ice and squeeze juice from half a lemon. Add 1 oz honey-thyme simple syrup and 1/2 bottle lemon water (6 oz). Shake for 20 seconds, then strain into martini glass, or serve over ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge and thyme sprig. To make it a cocktail : Add a shot of limoncello or vodka, to taste.

