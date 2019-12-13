GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s holiday party season but not everyone is looking to drink hundreds of calories in liquor or consume too much alcohol.
Sarah Lang, personal chef from A Simple Kitchen is here to show us a few festive, fun and healthy holiday "mocktails." And if you like a little booze in your beverage, don’t sweat it – you can add it!
Pomegranate Berry Fizz
Recipe by Sarah Lang, A Simple Kitchen LLC
Serving size: 1 drink
Ingredients:
- 6 fresh mint leaves
- Juice from ½ lime
- 1 T. Pomegranate Seeds
- ½ cup Pomegranate Juice
- 6 oz. berry flavored water
- ¼ cup club soda
Directions:
- In a shaker muddle fresh mint with pomegranate seeds and lime juice. Top with berry water and pomegranate juice. Add a scoop of ice and shake for 20 seconds. Strain into a champagne flute or martini glass. Top off with club soda, and garnish with pomegranate seeds.
- To make it a Cocktail: Add a shot of vodka or replace the club soda with sparkling wine.
Lemon Thyme Bees Knees
Recipe by Sarah Lang, A Simple Kitchen LLC
Serving size: 1 drink
Ingredients:
- ½ cup honey
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- Juice from ½ Lemon
- 6 oz. lemon flavored water
Recipe:
- To make honey-thyme simple syrup: Combine equal parts honey and water in a small saucepan. Add 2 sprigs of thyme. Bring to a boil, stir, and remove from heat. Cool to room temperature. Remove thyme and discard.
- Fill a shaker with ice and squeeze juice from half a lemon. Add 1 oz honey-thyme simple syrup and 1/2 bottle lemon water (6 oz). Shake for 20 seconds, then strain into martini glass, or serve over ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge and thyme sprig.
- To make it a cocktail: Add a shot of limoncello or vodka, to taste.
