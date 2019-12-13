GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s holiday party season but not everyone is looking to drink hundreds of calories in liquor or consume too much alcohol. 

Sarah Lang, personal chef from A Simple Kitchen is here to show us a few festive, fun and healthy holiday "mocktails." And if you like a little booze in your beverage, don’t sweat it – you can add it!

Pomegranate Berry Fizz
Recipe by Sarah Lang, A Simple Kitchen LLC

Serving size: 1 drink

Ingredients: 

  • 6 fresh mint leaves
  • Juice from ½ lime
  • 1 T. Pomegranate Seeds
  • ½ cup Pomegranate Juice
  • 6 oz. berry flavored water
  • ¼ cup club soda

Directions:

  1. In a shaker muddle fresh mint with pomegranate seeds and lime juice. Top with berry water and pomegranate juice. Add a scoop of ice and shake for 20 seconds. Strain into a champagne flute or martini glass. Top off with club soda, and garnish with pomegranate seeds.
  2. To make it a Cocktail: Add a shot of vodka or replace the club soda with sparkling wine.

Lemon Thyme Bees Knees 
Recipe by Sarah Lang, A Simple Kitchen LLC

Serving size: 1 drink

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup honey
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • Juice from ½ Lemon
  • 6 oz. lemon flavored water

Recipe: 

  1. To make honey-thyme simple syrup: Combine equal parts honey and water in a small saucepan. Add 2 sprigs of thyme. Bring to a boil, stir, and remove from heat. Cool to room temperature. Remove thyme and discard.
  2. Fill a shaker with ice and squeeze juice from half a lemon. Add 1 oz honey-thyme simple syrup and 1/2 bottle lemon water (6 oz). Shake for 20 seconds, then strain into martini glass, or serve over ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge and thyme sprig.
  3. To make it a cocktail: Add a shot of limoncello or vodka, to taste.

