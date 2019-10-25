GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We were happy to welcome Coborn's registered dietitian Amy Peterson to the KARE kitchen where she lays down some tasty yet healthy Halloween snacks for kids.

You can check out her recipes, below.

NO-BAKE PISTACHIO COOKIES

Yield: 16 cookies

Ingredients

Cookie Base

1 Cup Pitted Dates

1 Cup Wonderful Pistachios, shelled

1/3 Cup Almond Flour

2 Tbsp. Water

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

Dark Chocolate Coating

1 Cup Dark Chocolate, melted

1/4 Cup Wonderful Pistachios, finely chopped

Instructions

In a food processor, add in the dates and pulse for 30 seconds. Add in shelled pistachios, almond flour, water, and vanilla extract. Pulse until the mixture comes together. Take a spoonful of the mixture and form into small round cookies. In a microwave safe bowl, melt the dark chocolate for 15-30 seconds at a time, stirring frequently. Dip 1/2 of each cookie into the dark chocolate and garnish with chopped pistachios. Lay on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Repeat these steps until all the mixture is used up. Place the cookies in the freezer for approximately 30 minutes to let the chocolate set. Store in the refrigerator until ready to enjoy!

Notes

For a fun Halloween twist, instead of dipping these delicious cookies in dark chocolate, dip them in green chocolate!

BLOODY POMEGRANATE PUNCH

Yield: 10-12 persons

Ingredients

8 Cups Sparkling Water

1 1/2 Cups POM Pomegranate Juice

2 Oranges, thinly sliced

1/2 Cup Pomegranate Seeds

4-5 Cups of Ice

Fresh Mint, garnish

Instructions

In a large punch bowl, combine sparkling water, pomegranate juice, orange slices, pomegranate seeds and ice. Mix well. Garnish with a few mint leaves.

Notes

At your Halloween party, have a mocktail and a cocktail version of this available for guests. For your cocktails, add a splash of Prosecco!

Dress up the punch for Halloween by adding in some vampire teeth and serve with some vampire straws (see below)!

Ghostly Goat Cheese and Mysterious Beet Salad with Toasted Pistachios

Yield: approximately 4 servings

Ingredients

6 beets

1 1/2 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 tsp Salt

4 Cups Arugula, washed

4 oz Soft Goat Cheese, crumbled

1/2 Cup Pistachios, shelled and toasted, coarsely chopped

2 Tbsp Bolthouse Farms Balsamic Dressing

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350. Prep the beets by cutting off the tops and scrubbing them under running water. Cut them into bite sized pieces. Place the beets in a single layer on a baking dish lined with aluminum foil. Drizzle with olive oil and salt and toss to combine. Roast the beets in the oven for about 45-60 minute, turning several times. The beets will be tender and easily pierced with a fork when done. Set aside and let cool to room temperature. On each plate, layer a bed of arugula leaves and roasted beets, topped with goat cheese and chopped pistachios. Drizzle lightly with balsamic dressing. Enjoy!

Notes

Recipe adapted from Food Republic

