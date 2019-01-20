DENVER — We are "slowing it down" once again, but this time with a new recipe. 

Enjoy this cheesy potato soup recipe courtesy of our producer Jennifer. 

Ingredients: 

  • 8 russet potatoes
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 qt. chicken broth
  • 3 garlic cloves, pressed
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 2 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. pepper
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 3 tbsp. chives
  • Optional toppings: sour cream, bacon ,cheese

Directions: 

  • Combine potatoes, onion, chicken broth, garlic, butter, salt and pepper into a crock pot. 
  • Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.
  • Mash until potatoes are "easy-to-eat" sized and mixture slightly thickens. 
  • Stir in cream, cheese and chives. 
  • Add toppings as you wish. 

