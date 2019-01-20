DENVER — We are "slowing it down" once again, but this time with a new recipe.

Enjoy this cheesy potato soup recipe courtesy of our producer Jennifer.

Ingredients:

8 russet potatoes

1 large onion, chopped

1 qt. chicken broth

3 garlic cloves, pressed

1/4 cup butter

2 1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

3 tbsp. chives

Optional toppings: sour cream, bacon ,cheese

Directions:

Combine potatoes, onion, chicken broth, garlic, butter, salt and pepper into a crock pot.

Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.

Mash until potatoes are "easy-to-eat" sized and mixture slightly thickens.

Stir in cream, cheese and chives.

Add toppings as you wish.

