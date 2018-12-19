HOUSTON -- Here’s a friendly reminder that if you want to enjoy liquor on New Year’s Day you’ll need to buy it in advance!

Texas state law states no person may sell, offer for sale or deliver any liquor on New Year's Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or on Sundays.

If New Year's Day or Christmas falls on a Sunday, which it doesn't this year, then liquor sales are also banned the following Monday.

The Dallas Morning News reports Texas lawmakers created the Sunday rule in 1935 in response to the repeal of Prohibition. Legislators added Christmas Day to the ban in 1967, and in 1979 Thanksgiving and New Year’s were also added.

Half of the country bans liquor sales on Christmas Day.

