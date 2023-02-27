Republic of Texas Bar and Grill named one of Lone Star State's most beautiful restaurants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can't beat the views of Corpus Christi Bay from the Republic of Texas Bar and Grill, and locals aren't the only ones to notice.
Trips to Discover, a digital travel magazine with more than 1.6 million monthly readers named the Coastal Bend restaurant as one of the most beautiful in the state. This is what the blog had to say about the hotspot:
After a long day out on the beach, unwind with a great steak or seafood dish from the Republic of Texas Bar and Grill. This high-rise restaurant is located on the 20th floor of the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel, which offers great views of Corpus Christi Bay in the Gulf of Mexico. Don’t forget to walk out on the restaurant’s balcony after enjoying a great glass of wine and a well-prepared entrée at this beautiful Texas restaurant.
The restaurant is a multilevel steakhouse complete with a wine room for any special occasion. For the last four years in a row, the restaurant has won the Award of Excellence for the most outstanding wine list in the world by Wine Spectator.
Reservations are available for anyone that wants to check out one of the "most beautiful" restaurants in Texas.
