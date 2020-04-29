CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — So how about restaurant employees, how much are they looking forward to getting back to work? We stopped by the restaurant as workers were doing some last minute preparations.

Water Street Oyster Bar is one of the restaurants continuing curbside and delivery, as well as opening up their dining area. Now, they have a new table placement plan to keep customers at a safe distance from each other.

"We're excited, we have faith in our management that they take precautions when necessary, we're pretty excited, I'm ready to get out of the house," server Whitney Hansen said.

Hansen, who is a single mom, says her daycare has remained open so she's prepared for returning and wants to work whatever hours are available.

