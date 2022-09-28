Sandi's Diner opening at old Hamlin Pharmacy location such a success... they ran out of food!

The diner had to close four hours early on Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandi's Diner recently opened at the old Hamlin Pharmacy location and it was a huge success. It was such a huge success... they ran out of food and had to close four hours early Tuesday!

"Sandi's is closed early today," a social media post from the diner said on Tuesday. "We've run out of food as we manage quantities for our new location and the huge turn-out we've had."

There is no word yet on their plans for being open on Wednesday.

The new Sandi's Diner opened Monday and folks were eager to show up and re-live a piece of the past.

"It's like 50 years ago,” said customer Bertha Robbins. “Unique."

Sandi Clark, who previously operated for nine years on Ayers St., said she's been waiting for the right location for a long time.

“I heard Hamlin Pharmacy was closing, so I got excited about it," she said.

Jim Devisser said he was a Hamlin Pharmacy customer for more than 20 years and is excited for Clark to take the space.

“The fact that Sandi can come here and continue that legacy with her own diner and maybe start her own legacy,” he said. “And maybe she's here for 62 years."

