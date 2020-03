SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — 3News wants to know where locals can find restaurants, eateries, coffee shops (etc.) who are offering delivery, take-out, curbside pickup options for residents in San Patricio County.

Please email Anchor Leslie Adami at ladami@kiiitv.com with the details.

Here's what we need from you:

Town

Business Name

Phone Number

Hours

Address

