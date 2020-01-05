CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There have been some reports that people are still not finding a full supply of meat, pork, and chicken at the local grocery store or meat market. We headed over to the Staples Street Meat Market to check out how their supply was holding up. The market is fully stocked because this business secures a steady supply three weeks in advance.

"We are experiencing a lot of new customers who are coming from the grocery stores because they have enforced the limits on their stores," owner Mike Meehan said.

"There is some tightening up in the market with some of the plant closures where there's not as much product around as far as inventory levels nationwide."

President Trump earlier in the week signed an executive order declaring meat processing plants critical infrastructure. Several plants were closing because many of the workers had been sickened by COVID-19.

Some 13 plants had closed resulting in a 25% reduction in the nations pork supply and a 10% reduction in beef.

