Taco jelly beans? Holy guacamole!

SAN ANTONIO — Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans? Hmm, what do you say San Antonio?

From the same company that brought us Turkey Dinner + Apple Pie and Coffee Candy Corn, BRACH's newest concoction focuses on a true staple in the Alamo City: tacos.

Each 12-ounce bag has the following six flavors in varying shades of green, brown, red and white:

Margarita

Churro

Salsa

Guacamole

Beef Taco

Horchata

They are said to be "naturally and artificially flavored," according to a description on the bag.

Heather Martin is a registered dietitian from the Austin area, who's also a San Antonio native – and most recently is a "candy corn science correspondent for TODAY Food," as described on her Twitter profile.

She admitted she may be the one to blame (or if you like the new product, to thank) for the new candy.

"Soooo about those #BrachsLateNightTacoTruckJellyBeans…I forgot about this, but I might be a tiiiny bit responsible. I just hope I learn to use my powers for good," she wrote, citing her previous tweet in October of 2021 about BRACH's Thanksgiving candy corn.

Martin wrote:

"I’ve been thinking about where I’d like to see the #shockcandy industry go next. It’ll be hard to top #brachsthanksgivingcandycorn, but I think I have an idea… #TexMex #PuroSanAntonio"

