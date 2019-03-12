TEXAS, USA — Candy cane, gingerbread, eggnog, pumpkin pie and peppermint bark; a survey shows each state's favorite holiday desserts.

When it comes to the Lone Star State, people who live in Texas most often reach for a slice of pumpkin pie during the holiday season, according to Offers' website.

Nearly 40% of Americans consider the pumpkin dessert the go-to treat this time of year. 

Egg nog finished in second with 20% while peppermint bark lagged behind at 13% of votes. Gingerbread came in last with 9% in front of fruit cake at 5% and pecan pie at 1% of votes.

What can we say other than us Texans appreciate a good slice of the good life.
Americans' Favorite Holiday Treats -- Plus, Restaurants' Seasonal Goodies
With the holiday season fast approaching, it's time to have a very important discussion: what is the most scrumptious Christmas treat? Is it gingerbread? Eggnog? Or maybe it's candy cane? We investigated! We conducted a survey of 1,000 Americans across the country to find out what their favorite holiday treat is.
Offers.com |Nov 18, 2019