Survey: Cranberry sauce is America's least-popular Thanksgiving dish -- but turkey is close behind

The survey was conducted by the travel tips website The Vacationer on Oct. 25.

Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and across America, people are preparing themselves for that most time-honored of holiday traditions:

Forcing yourself to eat Thanksgiving dishes you can't stand.

Whether it's cranberry relish, green bean casserole or even the turkey itself, Americans have strong opinions about the Thanksgiving dishes they don't care for -- at least, according to the results of a recent survey conducted by The Vacationer, a travel tips and research website.

The survey found that 31.5% of Americans don't care for cranberry sauce when they tuck in at Thanksgiving, making it the most-hated food choice among those who responded.

Somewhat surprisingly, nearly the same number of people don't care for the main dish at most Thanksgiving meals -- the turkey itself. A total of 29.1% of those surveyed said turkey is for the birds.

Green bean casserole (27.5%), ham (26.8%), and cole slaw (25.3%) round out the top five, with sweet potatoes/yams (25.1%) and stuffing (22.3%) close behind, according to the survey.

Here's the entire list:

1. Cranberry Sauce — 30.51%

2. Turkey — 29.11%

3. Green Bean Casserole — 27.52%

4. Ham — 26.72%

5. Coleslaw — 25.32%

6. Sweet Potatoes or Yams — 25.12%

7. Stuffing/Dressing. — 22.33%

8. Pumpkin Pie. — 21.44%

9. Carrots. — 16.95%

10. Mashed Potatoes. — 15.45%

11. Corn. — 14.36%

12. Macaroni and Cheese. — 14.36%

13. Apple Pie. — 12.86%

None of these. I like them all. — 16.55%

The Middle Atlantic region far and away has the most people that say they do not like turkey, the survey found. A total of 47.06% of responders from the Middle Atlantic region said they do not like the traditional centerpiece of most Thanksgiving meals.

The West North Central region, which contains the states of Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas, has the least amount of people that dislike turkey. Only 11.32% in this region said they dislike turkey.

In total, 1,003 Americans over the age of 18 were polled on October 25, the Vacationer said. Of those surveyed, 48.26% were male and 51.74% were female.

The age breakdown of participants included in this survey was 18.84% in the range 18-29, 28.22% in the range 30-44, 35.29% in the range 45-60, and 17.65% over 60.