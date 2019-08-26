SAN ANTONIO — Waffle House is coming to San Antonio! Well, kind of. The iconic waffle chain recently announced a contest on Twitter in which they would visit a city that doesn’t have its own Waffle House location. San Antonio was up against College Station and Oxford, Mississippi. That contest proved inconclusive, so the chain decided it’s going to visit all three cities.

It’s part of a celebration of National Waffle Week next week. You can catch the Waffle House food truck in the Alamo City on Tuesday, September 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be parked downtown in front of the Majestic Theatre. The theater is located at 224 E. Houston Street.

The best part? The food is free! Expect there to be a line, so you’ll probably want to get there early. The company asks that people who plan on attending RSVP on their Facebook page, so they know how many waffles to bring. As of Monday, August 26, about a week before the event, about 250 people are going.

