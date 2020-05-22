SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a March, 2020 story.

Hungry Texans are now able to get Whataburger delivered right on their doorstep!

The ever-popular burger chain says it is now offering the option to have orders delivered through the Whataburger app. The order will be delivered through a third-party service and bags will be sealed.

It's pretty self-explanatory: Just create your order on the Whataburger app or on the restaurant's website, and set "Delivery" as the pickup method before providing your address.

If you want dinner waiting as you get home from work, the company says users will be able to set a specific time for food to be delivered. If you're wanting to satisfy your future self's cravings, you can schedule an order up to 24 in advance.

More information on Whataburger delivery can be found here.

