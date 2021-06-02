Some Whataburger chicken menu items temporarily unavailable amid industry-wide shortages

Some Whataburger meals have flown the coop for now.

SAN ANTONIO — If you were looking forward to ordering a honey butter chicken biscuit or another chicken item on Whataburger's menu for dinner on Wednesday, you may need to switch up your plans.

According to a company spokesperson, some chicken items on the Texas-based fast food joint's menu "may be temporarily available," thanks to high customer demand and supply chain shortages. Anyone visiting Whataburger's website or app Wednesday afternoon will notice the "chicken shortage" alert at the top.

"We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause some of our customers," the company went on to say in its statement. "We’re working closely with our suppliers and hope to serve our full chicken menu again soon."