LYTLE, Texas — They say everything is bigger and better in Texas, and apparently, so is the Whataburger chicken.

Gilbert Galvan went to a Whataburger in Lytle around 4:15 a.m. Monday when he got a Texas-shaped tender.

"I work at the H-E-B overnight, so I stopped by for a meal after work. I was hesitant to go because I was tired, but I said 'treat yourself' and boom, Texas tender," said Galvan.

KENS 5 asked Galvan if he savored his Lone Star-shaped chicken, and his response was priceless.

"I did not eat it, I actually triple-bagged it and put it in a mason jar inside my fridge. Who knows, maybe I'll sell it," said Galvan.

