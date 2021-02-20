Will insurance companies cover the cost of food that's gone bad in your refrigerator?

There normally has to be some damage to your power line or damage to your home, but the sooner you reach out to your agent, the better.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As electricity and water kick back on for hundreds of people across the Coastal Bend, many are having to clean out their refrigerators and get rid of spoiled food.

Because of that, you may see posts circulating on social media saying that insurance companies can reimburse you for spoiled food if you lost power. Insurance expert Mark Hanna said while many companies will cover things like food and damaged pipes from weather disasters, it varies based on individual plans.

"Because some advice is to phone your agent, okay. Direct. That's what they're there for. And they're going to know your policy like the back of their hand," Hanna said. "Hopefully you have a good replacement policy that's going to take care of things."

Hanna said when it is a weather related cause, there normally has to be some damage to your power line or damage to your home, but the sooner you reach out to your agent, the better.

