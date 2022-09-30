Coastal Compass is guiding you to a better future through step by step assistance

No matter you background, Coastal Compass has free resources to help you get back into school or land that dream job.

If you’re not sure what you want to do we offer a Career Exploration supported by Labor Market Information , and YOUR preferences. Asking questions like, “What is your ideal work environment?”

Stand Out, with a new and improved Resume. Stop by our office anytime for assistance updating or creating your resume.

Leave an Impression, with our Interview Skills sessions. Don’t be rusty, practice makes perfect! We will help you get prepared for your next online or in person interview.

