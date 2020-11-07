Funding initiative to help artists get back to work

THE NEW NORMAL Rockport will feature a $150,000 competitive grant to help visual artists create works inspired by their current life experiences.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Fine Line Group, the Family office of Sasha and Edward P. Bass, announced the launch of "The New Normal" Rockport.

After a successful artist initiative and launch of The New Normal in Fort Worth, this $150,000 competitive grant program will now help Rockport’s visual artists to create works inspired by their current experiences in the world.

The New Normal Rockport supports the creative community’s economic recovery through both service and art.

According to organizers, the program will culminate with the creation of an important body of artwork that interprets and documents the Rockport community's current experiences.

The program will confront three major contemporary challenges of our time: the recovery from Hurricane Harvey, the impact of COVID-19 on health, work, and social interaction, and the country's current focus on eradicating systemic racism.

A five-person panel of Rockport’s most influential art leaders and select the winners.

"Panelists will review candidate applications and provide grants of either $2,000 or $5,000 to Rockport artists based on the strength of their proposal, portfolio, and demonstrated financial need," said organizers.

"Cinema, literature, music, painting, sculpture, and other forms of art are widely considered to be the repository of a society's collective and indelible memory,” said panelist and Executive Director for the Rockport Center for the Arts, Luis Purón.

The program’s founders, Sasha and Ed Bass have historic family ties to the Rockport community. As the Fort Worth pilot gained traction, they began working with local arts leaders to bring The New Normal to Rockport.

“Much has been written about the intrinsic value art plays in strengthening a community's identity and sense of place. Extending our own mission to support the artists of Rockport by providing the creative space to learn, grow, and impact their studio practice economically, we are beyond thrilled to play a part in The New Normal. Ed and Sasha Bass’ vision to further empower our local arts community through grant-making will encourage creativity, diversity, healing, and inclusion.”

Applicants are asked to submit a written proposal, including a personal statement expressing how this opportunity inspires them to create and how the artwork they intend to create will support the Rockport-area community as it copes with the impact of the pandemic and tackles social justice issues.

Organizers say applicants are also asked to provide an overview of the artwork they intend to create, examples of their current work, and a statement of need.

The full application is available here. There is no fee to apply.

Application Open: Now

Application Deadline: July 26, 2020

Awards will be announced: July 31, 2020