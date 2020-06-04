AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that Care.com is offering 90 days of free, premium access to their services for those needing it and working long hours due to COVID-19. In addition, there will also be specific portals for frontline workers and caregivers in Texas.

The increase of in-home child care access is in response to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 emergency.

"This Care.com initiative will provide an additional avenue of support for our frontline workers throughout the COVID-19 response," said Governor Abbott. "I am grateful for Care.com's commitment to ensuring accessible child care is available to Texans fulfilling essential services during this time."

Potential caregivers looking to help, are subject to the company's extensive background and safety checks. The Texas portal gives residents who apply to waive their fees and volunteer.

"Care.com is honored to partner with Governor Abbott and the state to make this offer and access available to the frontline workers and caregivers across Texas. We are all dependent on the commitment of these essential workers as they look after our families and they deserve nothing less from each of us," said Tim Allen, CEO of Care.com.

Those workers looking for childcare as well as prospective caregivers, you can enroll here.

More stories on KCENTV.com

What resources are available to Texans who are suddenly out of work?

Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny deemed 'essential workers' by New Zealand's Prime Minister

'This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store' | White House coronavirus expert makes plea to slow the spread