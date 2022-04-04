After expanding to San Patricio, Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi is looking to grow

Last year the nonprofit expanded their services to neighboring San Patricio County. Soon their office will be relocating. Here's how you can help them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi has been serving the community for over 33 years and last year the nonprofit expanded into neighboring San Patricio County.

Now that they have expanded, the organization needs more lots to continue building affordable homes for families. With San Patricio County growing, more housing is needed, but that growth is making it difficult to find properties.

"Everybody's building out there right now. The expansion of San Patricio County has really, you know, made it difficult for us to find lots that are affordable and homes that are affordable," said Board Member Mylin Anandula.

Not only is the organization looking for more properties as well as homes to rehabilitate, but they are also looking for a new building for themselves.

The nonprofit’s headquarters is also their ReStore. The ReStore helps reduce, recycle, reuse and keeps a lot of wats out of landfills but also allows the nonprofit to have funding they need for staffing and building affordable housing.

The ReStore building was sold just before 2020. They have been able to extend the lease, but they only have a year left in the building. Donating to the restore helps with their efforts in finding a new building that fits their needs.

“Even if its kind donations like services they're able to donate us that can free up some of the funding we do have that can be set aside for our relocation efforts,” said Executive Director Sasha Christensen.

The nonprofit is continuing to expand their efforts in finding a new location and looking for new properties, but right now they do have homes available.

As they continue to expand, they’re also seeing an increase in applications.

“Most of the increase is everyone will come in and say I’m living somewhere that every time I get a raise my rent raises so I want something where I and my children or my family we can settle and not worry about every time we get a raise our rent is going up,” said Director of Operations and Family Services.

Applications are being accepted right now for a home in Nueces County and another in Ingleside.

