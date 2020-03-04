CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just because students are not allowed on campus does not mean the learning has to stop.

Students at Faye Webb Elementary used video chat this morning to learn all about the weather from our own meteorologist Alan Holt.

Alan chatted with the students about the different types of clouds and even explaining how clouds make rain.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: