CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just because students are not allowed on campus does not mean the learning has to stop.
Students at Faye Webb Elementary used video chat this morning to learn all about the weather from our own meteorologist Alan Holt.
Alan chatted with the students about the different types of clouds and even explaining how clouds make rain.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Wear a mask or face a fine: Texas town says you have to cover your mouth, nose when you leave home
- CCISD moves to 'pass' or 'incomplete' grading system for fifth six-week period of school year
- Corpus Christi USPS worker tests positive for COVID-19
- THE LATEST: Coronavirus updates in the Coastal Bend